Charlotte Isabel ("Issie") Leach Pflueger, known to all who knew and loved her for her quick smile and infectious laugh, passed away peacefully, September 9, 2019 at Westminster Canterbury retirement community, Virginia Beach, VA, where she had resided for many years.
Isabel was born April 12, 1927 at Clarks Summit, PA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Captain Paul J. Pflueger, USN Retired; her parents, Walter and Emily Adams Leach; and two brothers, Walter Leach of Wantagh, NY and Edgar Leach of Lewes, DE. Surviving are Paul and Isabel's four devoted children; Kathleen Pflueger Moyer (Ben) of Farmington, PA, Scott Pflueger of Fairfax, VA, Steven Pflueger (Sharon) of Virginia Beach, VA and Amy Pflueger Trumpoldt (David) of Yorktown, VA; six loving grandchildren; Colleen Moyer of Smithfield, PA, Aaron Moyer of Raleigh, NC, Paul Pflueger of Richmond, VA, Gordon Pflueger of Virginia Beach, VA, Julie Trumpoldt of Littleton, CO, and Kenneth Trumpoldt of Arlington, VA and one great-grandchild, Safari Moyer of Smithfield, PA.
Prior to her marriage, Isabel worked as a medical technician, and later cherished her role as "Navy wife," managing the family's frequent moves to duty stations around the world. During Capt. Pflueger's sea-deployments, Isabel cared for the children, welcoming her responsibilities as temporary single-parent as her duty, not only to family, but to country. During overseas deployments, including Japan, Isabel never missed an opportunity to expose her family to other cultures, and to the wonders of faraway places. She saw that the children tried unfamiliar foods, visited shrines, and participated in local festivals, so that they could develop a broad and enlightened world view.
Throughout her life, Isabel loved her alma mater, Penn State University, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and met her husband Paul. Her family often marveled at her easy willingness to approach a perfect stranger who happened to be wearing a Penn State shirt or hat and engage them in conversation about the "Blue and White."
She enjoyed American history, family genealogy and learning about birds and shore life that she could observe from her window at Westminster Canterbury. Her interest in nature led her to be a long-time supporter of the Nature Conservancy and several other wildlife and public lands conservation initiatives. Isabel was a faithful member of Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach where she served as a member of the church's bell choir.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their loving care and support. A memorial service will be held at the Westminster Canterbury Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with burial at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will once again join Captain Pflueger at his side. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Nature Conservancy, the Sierra Club or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered to the Family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 13 to Oct. 9, 2019