The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Queen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Lee Queen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Lee Queen Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Charlotte Queen, 91, died April 20, 2019. A native of Big Stone Gap, VA, she was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake.Charlotte is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hershell C. Queen; daughter, Sandra Queen Solis and husband Joseph; son, Thomas M. Queen and wife Toby; sister, Greta Hall; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11 AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now