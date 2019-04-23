|
|
CHESAPEAKE- Charlotte Queen, 91, died April 20, 2019. A native of Big Stone Gap, VA, she was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake.Charlotte is survived by her husband of 69 years, Hershell C. Queen; daughter, Sandra Queen Solis and husband Joseph; son, Thomas M. Queen and wife Toby; sister, Greta Hall; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11 AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to a local animal shelter or the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019