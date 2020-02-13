|
PORTSMOUTH - Charlotte Mae Whitfield, 84, born November 13, 1935 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whitfield Sr.; a son, Robert Whitfield Jr.
Survivors include her four children, Michael Weaver, John Whitfield, Sharon Wingate, David Whitfield; seven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
View full obituary and make condolences online at www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020