Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery

Charlotte M. Whitfield


1935 - 2020
Charlotte M. Whitfield Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Charlotte Mae Whitfield, 84, born November 13, 1935 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whitfield Sr.; a son, Robert Whitfield Jr.

Survivors include her four children, Michael Weaver, John Whitfield, Sharon Wingate, David Whitfield; seven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

View full obituary and make condolences online at www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
