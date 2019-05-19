The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Charlotte Mae Turner Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Charlotte Mae Turner, 82, died May 12, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was the daughter of the late Esther Mae Christopher and Charles Edward Turner Sr. Charlotte retired as technical manager for NAVMASSO (Navy Management Systems Support Office) and was a long time member of Western Branch Baptist Church.She is survived by her brother, Charles Edward Turner Jr. and wife Geraldine; nephew, Chris Turner; nieces, Diana Jackson, Susan Turner and her spouse Sean Reilly; step-niece Beth Griffin; grand-nieces and nephews, Kristy Crickenberger, Allison Reilly, Raymond Jackson, and Dylan Reilly; great-grand nieces and nephew; and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association (https://www.alz.org/). www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019
