|
|
Charlotte Ashby Sturt Johnson, loving mother and grandmother, formerly of McKenney, Virginia, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home in Virginia Beach. She was born on June 3, 1924 in McKenney, Virginia, to Nannie Frances Manson Sturt and Watson Jerome Sturt, Sr. She was raised and attended public schools in McKinney, Virginia, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She graduated from James Madison University and taught home economics in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She was preceded in death in 1956 by her husband, Lewis Holmes Johnson, Jr. In addition to her late husband, she was preceded by three sisters, Sabra Sturt Russell, Elizabeth Sturt, Nannie Francis Sturt Wheeler and a brother, Watson J. Sturt, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Johnson Isenkul, her husband Metin, and their son, Koray. She is also survived by nephew Donald Wheeler, his wife Julia, and their children Everett, Frances, and Robert; nephew Herman Wheeler, his wife Joanne, and their children Joshua and Jennifer; a niece Diane Wheeler Hellums and her daughter Valerie; nephew William Johnson, his wife Peggy, and their children Shane and Penney; Debra Johnson McBride, her husband Freddie, and Debbie's sons Travis and Adam; niece Betty Smith Bryant, her husband Ronnie, and their children Rhonda, David, and Michelle; and niece Shirley Smith Phillips and her children Bobbie Joe and Wendy. She was buried beside her husband at Concord Presbyterian Church in Rawlings, Virginia in a private burial on October 31, 2019. The service was conducted by Rev. Chad A. Rhodes. There will be a memorial service for family and friends on November 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Concord Presbyterian Church, 30 Harpers Bridge Rd., Rawlings, VA 23876.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019