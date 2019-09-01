The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Charlotte W. Jones


1926 - 2019
Charlotte W. Jones Obituary
Charlotte W. (Jennie) Jones, 93, died on August 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jack Jones and a lifelong resident of Norfolk, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Fant and husband, Tom of Norfolk, Jackie Almond and husband, Barry of Chesapeake and her son Willie Jones and wife, Tricia of Norfolk; six grandchildren, Chris, Amy, Barry II, Angie, Kellie and Ryan; five great grandchildren, Thomas, Christopher, Fallon, Easton and Adalyn. Memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk SPCA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
