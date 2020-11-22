Charmaine "Sherry" Patricia Barber, 68, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was born in Carlisle, PA and she was the daughter of the late Charles and Patricia Drucker. Sherry was loving, kind, and giving; the nicest person you would ever want to meet. She felt "giving is more satisfying than receiving", which is one of her favorite quotes along with "Goodness Rules". Sherry was very outgoing and in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, arts & crafts, nature, the outdoors and animals. She worked for many years entering data for Harris Connect Publishing Company. Sherry is also a published author, releasing the children's book "Year â€˜round Stories with Good Endings" last year.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Justin Barber; former husband Martin Barber and his wife Siru. Services will be private.



