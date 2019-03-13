|
Chase Andrew Wells, 32, of Winchester, VA, and formerly of Virginia Beach passed away March 10, 2019.Chase was working in Logistics for Trex. A loving son and true friend to many, he had unbelievable integrity and was very involved in giving back to the community. He will be truly missed.Chase was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and a cousin, Joey Ladd. Left to cherish his memory: his parents, Dana Wells and Bruce, and Andy Wells and Nancy; aunts, Becky and husband Al, Margaret, and Irene; cousins, Debbie, Melanie, Daniel, and Micah; niece, Maddie; and nephew, Alex.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to thenoblemen.org in Chaseâ€™s memory. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019