Chase Pittman

Charles Dandridge Pittman III (Chase) died peacefully in his sleep on October 21, 2020, at the age of 35.
Chase is survived by his fiancÃ©e Lara Marie Smith, his parents Margaret and Charlie Pittman, his siblings Matthew and Victoria Pittman and Meg and Scott Kelsey, and an eclectic, expansive crew of inspired and kind-hearted humans.
Chase grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from Cox High School in 2003. Chase graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. Chase's accomplishments, business ideas, adventures, and musical/artistic collaborations are too many to mention, but to name a few:
As Lord of Stoke Manor, Chase helped found such cultural institutions as the Pink Dinghy, Logstradamus, Narwhal Adventures, the Short Sale department of PittLaw, Area 51, Jack's Aloha, Sea Voyager, and the Official Fan club for the highly undervalued hairstyle, the "butt cut". He excelled as a salesman of everything from churros and tres leches cake to mushrooms and t-shirts of all slogans. Chase received the high honor of being the namesake of "Chase My Ace," a cherished racehorse of O'Sullivan Farms in West Virginia.
As Duke of Cam Samuelson, Chase embraced and connected with fellow tourists across the globe as a bi-coastal sailing captain, surf ambassador, licensed gumshoe in Barbados and member of the Sons of Thunder whitewater rafting team in Argentina. He brought endless laughter, occasionally through professional surf commentary. He coined such maneuvers as the 360 Mafungo and the Backside Twisted Sister. He zealously advocated for the rights of others and is known by cyclists and paramedics in San Diego as â€˜Hooks, Three.'
â€¨As Lead Curator of The Postmodern Museum of Modern Art Antiquities, Chase passionately cultivated relationships, ideas, and values that always contributed to the greater good of community, society, and vibe at large. He blessed us all with the exquisite olfactory composition of the perfume â€˜SPF YES'.
As Head Wizard at the Institute for Dream Interpretation, Chase infused the atmosphere and the lives of all those around him with energy, love, and positivity. His smile was infectious and his hugs would heal. He opened his heart and life to all without judgment. His genuine compassion touched countless lives. His endless stream of outlandish ideas befuddled, tickled, and enticed many. He was a minister of joy and his bright light guided and grounded those around him. Chase was, in many ways, an artist ahead of his time. A true renaissance man.
May we all, as Chase did, let it rip.
Our appreciation for your genius will only grow. We are grateful to God for your life and legacy. "We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secureâ€¦" Hebrews 6:19
A memorial service on the beach will be followed by a paddle out on Saturday, October 31st at 2pm at 1st street. Open to all. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following organizations:
Lynnhaven River Now at www.lynnhavenrivernow.org
Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters at www.CHKD.org
Waves for Water at www.wavesforwater.org