1/1
Cherie T. Estrada
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cherie T. Estrada, 89, returned to her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020. Cherie was born on June 30, 1931 in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan, Philippines to Emilio Tamondong and Faustina DeVera.

Cherie began her career in the Philippines as a teacher. After arriving to the U.S. in 1952, she became an assistant teacher. Because her credentials were not accepted in the U.S., she pursued her Bachelor's and Master's degree in education at ODU and courses at UVA. Cherie started her career as the first Filipino teacher in Hampton Roads in Chesapeake in May of 1966. She taught for 33 years and even continued her passion as a substitute teacher in Virginia Beach for 17 years after retirement. Cherie was a founding member and past president of both the Pangasinan Association of VA and the Filipino Women's Club of Tidewater (1992-1993). She helped establish a scholarship program and was given the honor of being named Mother of the Year in 1994.

Cherie was the widow of her beloved spouse of 64 years, Freddie Estrada, and is survived by her five sons and their families: Freddie Estrada and his wife Sara, Craig Estrada, DDS and his wife Charito, DDS; LCDR Glenn Estrada, USN (Ret.) and his wife Tes; Gordon Estrada and his wife Eloise; Arthur Estrada and his wife Cary; and seventeen grandchildren: Richard Estrada and his wife Alicia; Melissa Estrada; Michael Estrada; Samuel Estrada; Rachel Santiago and her husband Chester; Mary Michelle Castro and her husband Adrian, SSgt Nathaniel Estrada, USAF and his wife Tylo; Angelica Estrada, Jessica Estrada, John Paul Estrada, Joshua Estrada, Emily Estrada, Elizabeth Estrada, Erin Estrada, Kristina Estrada, Alexia Estrada, and Gianna Estrada; and seven great-grandchildren: Cecilia and Lucy Santiago, Nicholas, Valor, and Ezra Estrada, Jude Castro, and Levi Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Jose Tamondong, and his family.

A visitation will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Va. Beach Blvd in Norfolk, on Thursday, August 6 from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Va. Beach Blvd in Va. Beach, on Friday, August 7 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The Estrada family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to Fr. Cristiano Brito, OSB of St. Gregory Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Sharlette karim
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved