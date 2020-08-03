Cherie T. Estrada, 89, returned to her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020. Cherie was born on June 30, 1931 in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan, Philippines to Emilio Tamondong and Faustina DeVera.
Cherie began her career in the Philippines as a teacher. After arriving to the U.S. in 1952, she became an assistant teacher. Because her credentials were not accepted in the U.S., she pursued her Bachelor's and Master's degree in education at ODU and courses at UVA. Cherie started her career as the first Filipino teacher in Hampton Roads in Chesapeake in May of 1966. She taught for 33 years and even continued her passion as a substitute teacher in Virginia Beach for 17 years after retirement. Cherie was a founding member and past president of both the Pangasinan Association of VA and the Filipino Women's Club of Tidewater (1992-1993). She helped establish a scholarship program and was given the honor of being named Mother of the Year in 1994.
Cherie was the widow of her beloved spouse of 64 years, Freddie Estrada, and is survived by her five sons and their families: Freddie Estrada and his wife Sara, Craig Estrada, DDS and his wife Charito, DDS; LCDR Glenn Estrada, USN (Ret.) and his wife Tes; Gordon Estrada and his wife Eloise; Arthur Estrada and his wife Cary; and seventeen grandchildren: Richard Estrada and his wife Alicia; Melissa Estrada; Michael Estrada; Samuel Estrada; Rachel Santiago and her husband Chester; Mary Michelle Castro and her husband Adrian, SSgt Nathaniel Estrada, USAF and his wife Tylo; Angelica Estrada, Jessica Estrada, John Paul Estrada, Joshua Estrada, Emily Estrada, Elizabeth Estrada, Erin Estrada, Kristina Estrada, Alexia Estrada, and Gianna Estrada; and seven great-grandchildren: Cecilia and Lucy Santiago, Nicholas, Valor, and Ezra Estrada, Jude Castro, and Levi Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Jose Tamondong, and his family.
A visitation will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Va. Beach Blvd in Norfolk, on Thursday, August 6 from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Va. Beach Blvd in Va. Beach, on Friday, August 7 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The Estrada family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to Fr. Cristiano Brito, OSB of St. Gregory Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
.