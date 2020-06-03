Cherry Rickman Moore, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA died on May 27, 2020.



A native of Halifax County, Virginia, she was the widow of Bruce P. Moore. She is survived by a sister, O'Nell Haseltine; a son, David Puryear; great-grandchildren, Mary Grace and Thomas Bright; great-great-grandchild, Lillian Bright.



A tobacco farmer's daughter, Cherry made her way through life by a strong will and a strong work ethic which led her from dime store clerk and factory worker to bank teller and recreational vehicle dealer.



Always exacting in her appearance, her home, and her yard, she took pride in her old school manners. She was thought of as a good neighbor and a good citizen with a generous heart, a green thumb, and a heck of a lemon pound cake recipe.



Towards the end she was blessed by the love and care of Virgie Riddick and Aisha Terry.



Her survivors grieve, both also are glad for all the memories of joy, laughter, and tenderness.



She was a member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church.



Services will be private. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family.



