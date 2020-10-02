Cheryl Ann Crawford, 66, passed away peacefully September 30th, 2020.
Cheryl was born on March 28, 1954, in Pomona, California to Francis (Joe) and Barbara Boecking. She graduated from Truckee High School in 1972. After moving to Virginia in the mid-1970's she worked as a paralegal until her retirement in 2017. Throughout her career, she was known for her hard work and drive. She worked for LT Caplan, Samuel White P.C., Glasser and Glasser, and Heilig, McKenry, Fraim, and Lollar, among others. When she wasn't working she enjoyed true crime shows, anything playing on Lifetime, cross stitching and dressing up in Christmas costumes. As much as she enjoyed working and her hobbies, her greatest love was her family. Cheryl will always be remembered as a loving: wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is: her loving husband of 35 years, James T. Crawford; two sons, Michael Mandzi and Christopher Crawford; two step-children, Jennifer Crawford Green and Katie Crawford; seven grandchildren: Hunter, Ashley, Gracie, Anthony, Taylor, Harper, and Anderson; two brothers: Michael Boecking and Bobby Boecking; one sister: Lin Valesquez, and countless family members and friends A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to the charity of your choice
