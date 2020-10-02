Cheryl and I were friends and co-workers for about 13 yrs at Heilig,McKenry,Fraim & Lollar. Cheryl was a wonderful friend to me and Mother to her kids. Christopher was her pride and joy. She loved life, laughter and to dress up for Halloween. So many laughs! I'm going to miss you Cheryl. My regret is that I didn't make time to see you before it was too late. I love you Cheryl. Rest in Peace.

Mary McClellan

Friend