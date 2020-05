Or Copy this URL to Share

Our Beloved, Daughter and Sister went home to be with the Lord in Norfolk, Virginia on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.



Public Visitation is May 20, 2020 from 1- 6 p.m. Homegoing Service is May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church St, Norfolk Virginia 23505.



