Church of St Therese
4137 Portsmouth Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23321
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. Therese
4137 Portsmouth Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
Cheryl Blankenship Amory


1957 - 2020
Cheryl Blankenship Amory Obituary
62, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 31, 1957 in Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her father, Shelby E. Blankenship.

She is survived by her husband, Harry S. Amory; children, Catrina Hall and Shaun Hall; mother, Marie Blankenship; sisters, Donna Blankenship, Karen Hull, Bonny Blankenship; 3 step sons; as well as many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. Therese, 4137 Portsmouth Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23321.

The family will receive friends for a reception following the service at the Sturtevant Event Center, 5100 Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to the or your local SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
