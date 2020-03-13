|
Cheryl Durham Copeland, 74, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020.
Cheryl was devoted to her family; she is survived by her children Kevin Copeland (Angela), Courtney Copeland, and Kelly Copeland (Brett); sisters JoAnn Ellington (Jim) and Becky Durham (Joe); and her grandchildren Jacob, Emily, Christian, and Aayla.
There will be a small gathering of remembrance at the Beach Pub in Cheryl's honor on Saturday, March 14, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers,her family requests donations to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020