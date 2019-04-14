Home

Cheryl F. Woodson, 61 of Virginia Beach, went to join our Lord April 4, 2019 at 6:28pm. Born December 30, 1957 in Richmond, VA. She was surrounded with family and friends by her side. Cheryl, Mom, Nana or even Cherlibyrd as her dearest friends called her, had a sincerity about her that could warm the heart and soul of anyone around her. Her heart was of the most purest and beautiful blessings God could give to anyone. Cheryl is survived by her husband Gary, two daughters Jacki and Ashley and two grandsons Devin and Sedric. She is also survived by her siblings Danny, David, Jodi, Peggy and Kathy. A celebration of life will be held 5/11/19 at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019
