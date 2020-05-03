Cheryl Hunt McIvor
1949 - 2020
Cheryl Hunt McIvor passed peacefully on April 28, 2020. Born June 15, 1949, she was an Old Dominion University alum and taught for Chesapeake Public Schools. She was a member of Norfolk's Central Baptist Church and served many summers as Camp Hope Haven Director. Her smile was as radiant as her love for Jesus, children, music, and horses. She was preceded in death by husbands David Maynard and James "Mac" McIvor. She is survived by daughters, Heather Maynard and Stephanie (Jason) Ewers; stepchildren, Jon McIvor, Brandon McIvor, and Katie Wyndham; parents, Wesley and Lois Hunt; and sister, Carol Frick. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
David and I are so sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing. She was such a sweet Christian lady and we were blessed to have gotten to know her and Mac. We are praying for all of you during your time of loss.
David Glunt
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Teresa way
Acquaintance
