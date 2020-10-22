Cheryl Karam Bilbo of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 20, 2020.
Born in Shreveport, LA, Cheryl was a cherished daughter of parents; Joseph a WWII veteran and pharmacist and Catherine Karam a general store owner. She was a second generation Arab-American descended from maternal and paternal grandparents who immigrated from Amchit, Lebanon at the turn of the 20th century. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Andre, sister Marilyn, and many aunts and uncles who were instrumental in her life; most notably her Uncle Henry Karam an oil chemist as well her Aunt Rosalie Karam and Aunt Nora Abood who looked after Cheryl and her siblings through adulthood following their mother's passing when Cheryl was just sixteen. Both Aunts passed their spirit of service and the community to Cheryl, who made it an integral part of her life.
Cheryl is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Don Bilbo, her special gems, Son Joseph Christian and wife Patricia; granddaughters Shaelin Marie and Makenna Christian, Son Jon Karam; grandson Jon Roman and Daughter Catherine Ashley. Sister Jeanne K. Szot, Mother-in-law Elizabeth Bilbo Rush, brothers-in-law Jon Bilbo and wife Susan, Barry Bilbo and wife Diane and numerous nieces and nephews from the Karam and Bilbo family. Cheryl was always extremely proud of and would often share with pride how her children and their families including her nieces and nephews were growing in their own life journeys.
The family extends thanks to Dr. Naga and infusion team members, her home hospice team and the support of many dear friends. Special thanks to her angel of a sister, our Aunt Jeanne Szot, who has extended so much comfort and companionship to our mother as well as our family to get through this challenging time.
Cheryl believed giving of one's self was a key aspect of life and did so through many acts of volunteering. Recently she volunteered in many ways such as providing help at Prince of Peace Catholic Church for special events for the community and the church. Additionally, she volunteered demonstrating the importance of dental hygiene for those with special needs and volunteered at the Children's Hospital feeding and nurturing premature babies.
A Mass of Celebration will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, October 26, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held privately with the family following the service. Due to COVID-19 and the safety of friends and family their will not be a formal reception at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church: 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. www.popparish.org
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.