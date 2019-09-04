The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
River Oak Church
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Cheryl Ricks Baker

Cheryl Ricks Baker Obituary
Cheryl Ricks Baker peacefully passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a long three year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, who tirelessly cared for her every need.

Cheryl was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, who is survived by her husband of 38 years, Craig; her daughter, Jordan and husband Jeff; her mother, Maxine Ricks; her grandkids, Tyler and Grayson Jacob, who affectionately called her "Geema"; her sister, Carla Harrison and husband Mitchell; her in-laws, Bob and Anne Baker; her brother-in-law, Bobby Baker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Cheryl loved all animals, most especially her pets, Skyler Jane and Nell.

Cheryl managed to travel to all parts of Europe over the past several years, all of which were more inviting than the last.

While she will be greatly missed in our everyday lives, she will live in our hearts forever. She joins her father, John T. Ricks, in heaven along with numerous family, friends and of course, all of her pets. We will meet again in heaven, so this is not goodbye.

Cheryl's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at River Oak Church, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cheryl's memory to the Chesapeake Humane Society.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019
