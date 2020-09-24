1/
Cheryl Stephenson Patterson
1951 - 2020
Cheryl Stephenson Patterson, 69, of Portsmouth, VA passed away on September 8th, 2020. She was born on August 17,1951 in Wakefield, VA to John and Anna Stephenson.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Patterson Jr.; her daughter Angela, her husband Adam, their children Gavin, Kylie, and Hayden; her son Joseph, his wife Ashley, their children Dominic, Alyssa, and Hailey; her siblings, John, Joe ,Pamela, Lewis, Mary Carol, Sandra, and Charles, along with many other nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

She was a loving wife, mother, and best of all a Nana. She will be missed by many.

There will be a Celebration of Life on September 27th at 3pm at her daughter's house. If you need her address, please get in touch with the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
at Cheryl Stephenson Patterson's daughter's house
