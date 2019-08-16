|
|
Chester Douglas Sorey, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born in Norfolk, and was the son of the late James E. Sorey and Ruth Simpson Sorey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cain Sorey; long-time companion, Shirley Dudley; brothers, Arnold and James Marvin; and son, David Arden Sorey.
Chester retired as a supervisor from the City of Virginia Beach Public School bus garage. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling.
Chester is survived by a daughter, Robin Sorey of Virginia Beach; 2 granddaughters, Renee Earling and Brittany Porter both of Virginia Beach; 2 great grandsons, Hayden Earling and Eddie Porter both of Virginia Beach; a brother, Roy Sorey of Virginia Beach; and many friends.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019