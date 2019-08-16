Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Sorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester D. Sorey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester D. Sorey Obituary
Chester Douglas Sorey, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Aug. 14, 2019.

He was born in Norfolk, and was the son of the late James E. Sorey and Ruth Simpson Sorey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cain Sorey; long-time companion, Shirley Dudley; brothers, Arnold and James Marvin; and son, David Arden Sorey.

Chester retired as a supervisor from the City of Virginia Beach Public School bus garage. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling.

Chester is survived by a daughter, Robin Sorey of Virginia Beach; 2 granddaughters, Renee Earling and Brittany Porter both of Virginia Beach; 2 great grandsons, Hayden Earling and Eddie Porter both of Virginia Beach; a brother, Roy Sorey of Virginia Beach; and many friends.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.