Chester Glen Leibrand, 97, passed away on October 18, 2019. A native of Ohio, Mr. Leibrand was the son of the late Mella Chloe McAllister and Chester Allen Leibrand. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gladys Leggett Leibrand; son, Chester Allen Leibrand; sister, Vera Zeiher; and brother, George Leibrand.
Mr. Leibrand lived for many years in Chesapeake and was known for his generosity and sharing as a good neighbor.
Left to remember him forever: his son, Charles Ray Leibrand of Florida and daughter, Mella Fay Leibrand of Chesapeake; granddaughters, Crystal Reiko Leibrand and Rachel Marie Leibrand; and two sisters, Carol Heilman and Wanda Hanners.
Arrangements are private and no flowers are requested.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019