Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Leibrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester G. Leibrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester G. Leibrand Obituary
Chester Glen Leibrand, 97, passed away on October 18, 2019. A native of Ohio, Mr. Leibrand was the son of the late Mella Chloe McAllister and Chester Allen Leibrand. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gladys Leggett Leibrand; son, Chester Allen Leibrand; sister, Vera Zeiher; and brother, George Leibrand.

Mr. Leibrand lived for many years in Chesapeake and was known for his generosity and sharing as a good neighbor.

Left to remember him forever: his son, Charles Ray Leibrand of Florida and daughter, Mella Fay Leibrand of Chesapeake; granddaughters, Crystal Reiko Leibrand and Rachel Marie Leibrand; and two sisters, Carol Heilman and Wanda Hanners.

Arrangements are private and no flowers are requested.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -