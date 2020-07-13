Cheul Weun Kang, 88, passed away on July 11, 2020. Cheul was born and raised in Ronsan, South Korea (near Seoul), and after serving 3 years in the Korean Army, arrived in the United States as a student in 1954. Cheul attended Reinhardt College (Methodist) in Waleska, Georgia, and then graduated with a B.A in Economics and Business from King College (Presbyterian) in Bristol, Tennessee in 1958.Cheul then attended graduate school at the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he earned a Ph.D. in Economics, and also met his future wife Un Hi. Cheul started teaching as an assistant professor at Westmar College (United Methodist) in LeMars, Iowa in 1963 and earned tenure as a full professor in 1971. In 1985, Cheul joined Virginia Wesleyan University as a tenured full professor, where he taught business, economics, and courses on Japan and Korea for 32 years until he retired in 2017. Cheul's wife Un Hi was a professional librarian at Westmar College and then at Regent University, and passed away in 1989. Cheul enjoyed traveling with his son David, reading books, and watching YouTube for world news, entertainment, and learning how to do new things. Cheul also enjoyed listening to classical music and operas, gardening, playing violin and playing golf.Cheul is survived by his two adult children - David, who works at Apple, Inc. in Cupertino, California and Grace, who works at a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C. Cheul is predeceased by his father, Yeung-Man Kang, his mother, Soon Le Lee, his sister Un Hi, and his wife Un Hi Kang. Cheul is survived by his brother Shin Heng Kang and sisters Ok Soon Lee, Soon Hi Che, Un Ae Song, and Un Kyung Cho.A memorial service for Cheul will be held at a future date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at: