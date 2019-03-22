Chief Charles Vance Mullins, USN (RET.), 79, a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather went to be with his Lord, peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Chesapeake, VA.Born in Belmont, NC, he was predeceased by his parents, A.B. and Mary Mullins; his son, Charles â€œChuckâ€ Mullins; his sister, Darlene Martin (Ray); his brother, Eddie Mullins, and his great-granddaughter Charlotte Taylor. Mr. Mullins retired from the United States Navy after 22 years, where he was a decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War. He later retired from Norfolk Naval shipyard after serving 22 years, where he was an electrician and gas free monitor instructor in shop 99. He was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, and was a former member and Deacon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, South Mills, NC. Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kerry Ann â€œSkipperâ€ Mullins; a daughter, Tina Marie Sealey; a son, Jeffrey Snyder (Lori); grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor (Wesley), Andrew Snyder (Sara), Joleen Snyder, and Katasha Ice; a brother, Keith Mullins (Frances); as well as great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. The interment with full military honors will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The Mullins family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Valiant Tan and the staff of Virginia Oncology, as well as the staff of Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideonâ€™s International or to the Building Fund of Deep Creek Baptist Church.Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary