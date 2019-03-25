The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Calling hours
Following Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Chief Charles Vance Mullins, USN (RET.), 79, passed away March 20, 2019.The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. The interment with full military honors will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019
