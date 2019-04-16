Home

Chip Tracy Cole, 59, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born in Suffolk, VA to the late Noah W. and Marjorie Gray Cole. He was an Electrician for 40 years and 18 years with H & P Electric. Chip was a hard worker and loved his family. Chip enjoyed the simple things in life. He is survived by his daughter, Tia Baker (Darrell); a sister, Karen Renee Cole; two brothers, Bill Cole and Blaine Cole; two granddaughters, Alexis Baker and Ariel Baker; three nieces, Jennifer Norris, Christina Smith, and Lindsey Rae Cole; a nephew, Wesley Cole and a host of loving extended family and friend. A gathering of remembrance will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 3 to 4PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019
