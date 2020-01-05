|
Chizuko "Nishi" Hinderliter, 89, passed away on December 24, 2019. She retired after 35 years as a tailor for the USMC.
She is survived by husband, Kenneth Hinderliter; daughter, Marie Hinderliter; Barry Gray, son-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020