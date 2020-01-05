The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Chizuko "Nishi" Hinderliter

Chizuko "Nishi" Hinderliter Obituary
Chizuko "Nishi" Hinderliter, 89, passed away on December 24, 2019. She retired after 35 years as a tailor for the USMC.

She is survived by husband, Kenneth Hinderliter; daughter, Marie Hinderliter; Barry Gray, son-in-law.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
