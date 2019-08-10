|
|
Chris Alexander Thymides, 68, of Chesapeake, VA died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019.Â Left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of 23 years, Paula Thymides; mother, Sophie Tylman; sister, Elayne Thymides; â€œdaddyâ€™s girl,â€ Laura Allegood and husband Kyle; grandchildren Alex and Stella; and former wife, Sue Thymides.Â He also leaves behind countless extended family members and friends, many of whom knew him as â€œThe Greek.â€Â
Â
Chris retired a few years ago to spend more time with family after a successful 40-year career as a business owner in the painting industry where he was well-known and loved. His passion was for the water and thatâ€™s where youâ€™d often find him - fishing pole in hand. His presence was larger than life. He didnâ€™t know a stranger and treated friends like family. In addition to being a loving husband and doting father, he cherished his role as Papou to Alex and Stella whom he loved â€œmore than the whole wide world.â€
Â
Chris lived life to the fullest. No one will forget his infectious laugh that would radiate through a room or his kind and compassionate spirit.Â He filled our days with love and joy and his memory will fill our hearts until we meet again.Â
Â
A celebration of â€œThe Greekâ€ will be held â€ªon Saturday, August 17, 2019â€¬ at his home â€ªbetween 2:00 and 6:00 pmâ€¬. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Family assisted by Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo, NC. www.twifordfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019