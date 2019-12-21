|
Chris Theodosiou, 90, passed away on December 13, 2019 at his winter home in Bonita Springs, FL. Mr. Theodosiou was born in Morphou, Cyprus on March 1, 1929, where he grew up in humble surroundings, learning the value of hard work at a very young age. He dreamt of coming to America to fulfill his dreams, as many immigrants do, and in 1948, he made that dream come true.
Through fierce determination and hard work, Mr. Theodosiou became the owner of Jack's Restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA in the 1950's. Never settling and always working to better himself and provide for his family, he became the proud owner of the Sea Gull Motel on 27th Street in Virginia Beach, in the 1970's. Guests would fondly seek out "Mr. Chris" whenever they stayed at the hotel, whether he was working behind the front desk, doing laundry, renting bicycles, or making his famous Greek salad in the hotel restaurant. A generous and gracious man, his smile and charm would light up a room. He owned and operated the Sea Gull for over 40 years, working 7 days a week up until the age of 86 alongside his family of four and, eventually, his grandchildren. His dedication to family, especially to his children and grandchildren, was the driving force behind his work ethic, always striving to provide them with opportunities never afforded to himself.
Self-made with a grade school education, Mr. Theodosiou was a seeker of knowledge. He loved to read and could tell you anything you wanted to know about the history of the world and its religions. He especially loved reading the Wall Street Journal and would seldom be seen without the stocks page folded underneath his arm. He was a man of deep faith and a dedicated long standing member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Virginia Beach.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Anastasia and Theodosis Christie; a daughter, Athena Voliva; a son, Phillip Theodosiou; a brother, Jack T. Christie; and his former wife, Doris Theodosiou.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Anastasia Heath and her husband, Jerry; his son, Jack Theodosiou; four grandchildren, Christina Voliva, Ethel McNally, Christopher Theodosiou and Michael Voliva; a son in law, Mike Voliva; a brother, Nick T. Christie; two sisters, Chloe and Georgia Christie, and his longtime partner, Maria Scheller; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and good friends.
A Trisagion service will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. Chapel. The Funeral service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 21, 2019