Christian J. Boone, known by friends as "Boone", 47, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Chris was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake, VA and a graduate of Oscar F. Smith High School, class of '89. He was an avid pool player and a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.Forever remembered by his loving son Grayson Boone of Chesapeake, VA; mother and father, Jewel and Jerry Boone of Chesapeake, VA; maternal grandmother Anne Jarrad also of Chesapeake, VA; brother Ian Boone and wife Sharon of Shawboro, NC; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at New Temple Grove Ministry, 3972 S. Military Hwy., Chesapeake, VA 23321.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grayson Boone, P.O. Box 2, Shawboro, NC, 27973.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019
