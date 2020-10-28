1/1
Christiane M. Rivera
1984 - 2020
Some people streak across our lives like comets -- burning quickly and dazzling for a short time, and then disappearing much too soon. Christiane M. Rivera, loving wife and daughter, who passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the tender age 36, was that kind of person. She loved life, living it to the full with passion and courage.

She played sports (kickball was a favorite) and enjoyed sharing laughs and adventures with her gregarious husband Josh and their many friends. Those who knew her will always remember her bright, infectious smiles and eyes that twinkled with love and mischief and joy. Like most comets, she was unforgettable.

Christiane was born on June 24, 1984 in Fort Rucker, Alabama to Annieliese Young and Antonio Rivera. In 2019 she married Josh Delp of Virginia Beach. Christiane was preceded in death by her uncle Julio Rivera and her grandparents, Maria and Herminio Rivera. She is survived by her parents, Anneliese (Kyle) Young and Antonio (Sara) Rivera, her half-sister Maya Rivera, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A joint memorial service, to be held along with the family of Josh Delp, will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 1264 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
October 27, 2020
What a wonderful spirit Beautiful smile,Will miss seeing her and Josh at Mona lisa.
Robin Thelen
Friend
