|
|
Christie Lynn Sutton, 41, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 25, 2019 after an accident.
Born in Georgetown, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Rev. Earl Sutton and Gay Sutton. Christie was a 1996 graduate of Great Bridge High School. She worked for Chubb Insurance Company for fifteen years. She was a long-time member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.
Including her parents, Christie is survived by her fiancÃ©e, Kenny Johnson; siblings, Michelle Brinson (Keith) and Renee Farmer (Duane); nephews, Ritchie Hunnings (Patricia) and David Farmer, as well as other extended family.
A private interment will be in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Christie's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 Battlefield, Blvd. South, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 15575, Chesapeake, VA 23328.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019