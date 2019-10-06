|
|
Chris Newbern, age 90, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019. Chris was a former member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church and a member of Victory Chapter #16 Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years. She was proud to have been a member of the Professional Woman's Duck Pin Bowlers and the Virginia All Star Bowling Association.
Chris was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Sumler Joshua "SJ" Newbern, Jr. She is survived by their 4 children, Gloria Benson, Marshall Newbern and wife Janine, Sharon Newbern and David Newbern; 3 brothers Tony Futch, Keith Futch and wife Betty, Kilgore Futch and wife Karina; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel at 2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 6 to Oct. 20, 2019