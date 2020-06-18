Christina Lanier Krise Gray, 87, was born in Norfolk, VA. She transcended into eternal life on June 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Lanier and A. Ellsworth Krise Jr. and her husband, Nathaniel T. Gray, Jr. and her brother, A.E Krise III (Buddy).
Christine is survived by a son, N. Thomas Gray III and his wife Gail of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Kemberly and Daniel Martin, with whom she has lived since leaving Indian Point farm in 2003, currently in Leesburg, Fl at the Plantation and her aunt Ann Grubbs Blitchington of Richmond, VA.
There will be no services. Place of interment will be in the Gray family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to a charity of donor's choice. Condolences can be offered at rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.