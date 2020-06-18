Christina Krise Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Lanier Krise Gray, 87, was born in Norfolk, VA. She transcended into eternal life on June 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Lanier and A. Ellsworth Krise Jr. and her husband, Nathaniel T. Gray, Jr. and her brother, A.E Krise III (Buddy).

Christine is survived by a son, N. Thomas Gray III and his wife Gail of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Kemberly and Daniel Martin, with whom she has lived since leaving Indian Point farm in 2003, currently in Leesburg, Fl at the Plantation and her aunt Ann Grubbs Blitchington of Richmond, VA.

There will be no services. Place of interment will be in the Gray family plot in Cedar Hill Cemetery Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to a charity of donor's choice. Condolences can be offered at rwbakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved