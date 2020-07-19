1/1
Christina M. Kupyar
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Maria Kupyar, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA was called to rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer that she met with courage born out of the love for her family. She was born in MÃ¼lhausen, Thuringen, Germany, February 17, 1946, daughter of the late Franz and Gertrud Karthein, and sister to Franz Karthein. She then moved to Neunkirchen, Saarland where she was raised and received her higher education in childcare while attending Staatliche Haushaltungs Schule. She met her husband of 54 years, John Albert Kupyar, while he was stationed with the United States Airforce in Saarbrucken, Germany. She followed him to the United States, married in 1966 and began their beautiful love story. Christina and John raised their two daughters in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Virginia Beach.

She was a daycare provider for 43 years and touched the lives of countless children whom she kept up with in a meaningful way long after they left her love and care. Although she earned her U.S. citizenship, she proudly carried on her German heritage as a 30-year member of the German European American Society (GEAS). She loved to travel with her husband, John, and connected with people in all 50 states through her kindness and joyful nature. She knew no stranger. She was an avid reader, talented in many arts and crafts, and a wonderful storyteller.

Christina's greatest gift was her genuine kindness that touched so many. She lived her deep faith in God through words and deeds. She readily shared a compliment, a smile, friendly conversation, support, and generosity. She was an angel on earth.

She was the heart of her family, a devoted wife, mother, and Omi. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, John Kupyar; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Scott VanGeluwe; her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Geoff Campbell; and beloved grandchildren, David and Christa VanGeluwe; and Mason and Chelsea Campbell.

Due to Covid-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org) in Christina's memory. You may offer your condolences at www.mem.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
7574964736
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 14, 2020
Our hearts are filled with sadness but with so many happy memories of Kiki! We will always remember what a caring and giving person she was and how much she loved all her little ones that she took such good care of from the time they were newborns until they were in high school! She will always hold a special place in Michael and Laurel's heart! May your happiest memories bring you joy and comfort. Kiki was the best person a child and Mom could ever ask for in their lives. She was a true blessing from God. Love to Honey, Sandy, Debbie and Family
Laura Bergin
July 12, 2020
My heart is filled with sadness knowing I won't get to talk to or see "Ki-Ki" now. She was such a blessing to me when Carey passed away...always thinking of others! I'm thankful her pain and suffering is over and I know God has wrapped his arms around her. May your fondest memories bring you joy and comfort.
Wanda Young
July 11, 2020
I was so sad to hear of her passing. I met Christina at VA oncology when I took my friend in for her treatments. No matter how tired Christina looked, the moment my friend or I said Hi, her smile would brighten my day and light up the room. She had such a beautiful smile and was so nice. May happy memories bring the family comfort and smiles.
Rita Trammell
July 9, 2020
We are so sorry for the painful emotions and memories you must be experiencing right now. Please know that Christina filled our hearts with so much joy and exuberance when in her presence and we loved her so very much. She truly has a stockpile of rewards in Heaven and we will see her again. May God bless and comfort you all.
Alexander CSICSERI
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sending love and our condolences. We miss Aunt Chris; her gentle soul will always be in our hearts. May she rest in peace.
Aydee & Bryan Kupyar
July 9, 2020
The overwhelming sadness your family must be feeling, may seem unbearable at times. Take comfort in knowing that she was loved by many, that she is now in God's hands, and that she will be in our hearts forever.
Sage
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved