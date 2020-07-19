Our hearts are filled with sadness but with so many happy memories of Kiki! We will always remember what a caring and giving person she was and how much she loved all her little ones that she took such good care of from the time they were newborns until they were in high school! She will always hold a special place in Michael and Laurel's heart! May your happiest memories bring you joy and comfort. Kiki was the best person a child and Mom could ever ask for in their lives. She was a true blessing from God. Love to Honey, Sandy, Debbie and Family

Laura Bergin