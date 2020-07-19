Christina Maria Kupyar, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA was called to rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer that she met with courage born out of the love for her family. She was born in MÃ¼lhausen, Thuringen, Germany, February 17, 1946, daughter of the late Franz and Gertrud Karthein, and sister to Franz Karthein. She then moved to Neunkirchen, Saarland where she was raised and received her higher education in childcare while attending Staatliche Haushaltungs Schule. She met her husband of 54 years, John Albert Kupyar, while he was stationed with the United States Airforce in Saarbrucken, Germany. She followed him to the United States, married in 1966 and began their beautiful love story. Christina and John raised their two daughters in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Virginia Beach.
She was a daycare provider for 43 years and touched the lives of countless children whom she kept up with in a meaningful way long after they left her love and care. Although she earned her U.S. citizenship, she proudly carried on her German heritage as a 30-year member of the German European American Society (GEAS). She loved to travel with her husband, John, and connected with people in all 50 states through her kindness and joyful nature. She knew no stranger. She was an avid reader, talented in many arts and crafts, and a wonderful storyteller.
Christina's greatest gift was her genuine kindness that touched so many. She lived her deep faith in God through words and deeds. She readily shared a compliment, a smile, friendly conversation, support, and generosity. She was an angel on earth.
She was the heart of her family, a devoted wife, mother, and Omi. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, John Kupyar; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Scott VanGeluwe; her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Geoff Campbell; and beloved grandchildren, David and Christa VanGeluwe; and Mason and Chelsea Campbell.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org
) in Christina's memory. You may offer your condolences at www.mem.com.