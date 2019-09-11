The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Christina Renee Mallory


1983 - 2019
Christina Renee Mallory Obituary
Christina Renee Mallory, 35, passed away at her home on September 2, 2019. Born November 1, 1983 in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of Cynthia and Chris Mallory. She attended Churchland High School and graduated from Wilson High School. She was a merchant seaman with the Military Sealift Command.

She is survived by her mother and father, sons Emon and Emori, sisters Alvita, Sonja, and Danielle, brothers Wayne, Jason, Isaiah, Christopher, and Chad, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Christina was an anchor to her family and her memory will forever be cherished. Funeral services will be held today at 11:01am at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services in Chesapeake, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
