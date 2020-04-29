|
Christine A. Preston (Simielo), 83, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Christine is predeceased by her mother & father, Helen and Martin Simielo; and her daughter, Donna Marie. Left to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 63 years, Robert (Bob) P. Preston Sr.; her sister, Sandra Battaglini of Owego, NY; her son, Robert Jr.; her son, John & his wife Roberta; her son, James; her grandchildren, Donna Ridgeway (Christopher) & Robert III; her great-grandchildren, Breanna Ridgeway & Karsen Preston; and extended family & many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends whom she truly enjoyed spending time with.
Christine was born on December 24, 1936, in Sayre, PA and graduated from Mount St. Mary's Academy in Tonawanda, NY. After getting married in 1956 to Bob Preston and moving around due to the Navy, they ended up settling in Virginia Beach, VA in 1972.
Christine enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, being outdoors and was into gardening & birdwatching. She also loved spending time with her family and was a homemaker extraordinaire. She was involved in many different ministries within the Catholic Church. Christine and Bob were active parishioners at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, VA.
A celebration of Christine's life will be held at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in Christine's honor to St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 or donate online at https://tinyurl.com/christinepreston Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020