Christine Blanch Harbison, of Virginia Beach, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1948 in Norfolk to the late William Scott and Olivia Bell Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, and brother James Scott. Left to cherish her memory are her partner Paul Belvin; daughter Angie Fairbanks and her husband Jeremy; son Ernest Scott; grandchildren Chaise Smith, Ashley Smith, Layla Scott, EJ Scott; sister Frances Grimstead; brother Johnny Baggett; brother Richard Baggett; further survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate Christineâ€™s life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Virginia Beach Free Will Baptist Church (210 S Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA) at 3:00 PM. The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019