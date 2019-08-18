|
Christine D. Upshur "Chris", 72 of the 3500 block of Tidewater Dr., was called home to be with the Lord August 12, 2019. A native of Chesapeake, she retired from SNGH Heart Pavilion after 33 years of service. She was an active member in the Senior Choir and Usher Board at New Hope C.O.G.I.C. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bernard; 2 children, Donovan and Bernetta; 1 sister, Serena Eason; 1 brother, Donald L. Eason (Betty); 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a whole heap of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Homegoing services will be held, 11am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at New Hope C.O.G.I.C., 3232 Brest Ave., Norfolk, VA 23509. Viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019