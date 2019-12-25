The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Dorothy Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Dorothy Taylor Obituary
Christine Dorothy Taylor, 90, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on December 22, 2019.

A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of Patsy and Elizabeth Frango. She was a member of the Salvation Army for 60 years. She loved to dance and sing.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Russo Taylor; son, William P. Taylor; and one great-grandchild. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Janet Cowan, Patty Werner (John), Joseph Taylor (Kathy), and Alan Taylor (Carol); sister, Theresa Boyd; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Dec. 27, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -