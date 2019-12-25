|
Christine Dorothy Taylor, 90, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on December 22, 2019.
A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of Patsy and Elizabeth Frango. She was a member of the Salvation Army for 60 years. She loved to dance and sing.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Russo Taylor; son, William P. Taylor; and one great-grandchild. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Janet Cowan, Patty Werner (John), Joseph Taylor (Kathy), and Alan Taylor (Carol); sister, Theresa Boyd; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Dec. 27, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 25, 2019