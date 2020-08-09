Christine Dunnavant Ridgwell was born in Charlotte Court House, Virginia and passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 91. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Taylor Ridgwell, her parents John Marshall Dunnavant and Sallie Cox Dunnavant, and her brother John Marshall Dunnavant, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Linda Ridgwell Church and Susan Ridgwell Root (James); her grandchildren Brittany Elise Root and Marshall Garrett Root; her sister-in-law Ann Ridgwell Miller (Leslie); and numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephew.
She graduated from Patrick Henry High in Charlotte Court House, Virginia, in 1945, Mary Washington College in 1949 and a Master's in Guidance from The University of Virginia 1968. After graduating from Mary Washington she moved to Norfolk, Virginia. She accepted a position at Norview High School and retired as Head of the Guidance Department after 45 years in the Norfolk Public School System.
Freemason Street Baptist Church was an integral part of her life. She was a deacon and trustee of the church and rarely missed a Sunday until her later years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1951 in the Laureate Beta Iota chapter and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
The above is a resume of her life, but what our Mom really was - was a great and loving person. She led by example and not words. We used to joke that she had Christ in her name because her actions seemed to be pure love for humanity. She enjoyed people and was always there for anyone that needed her guidance or help. If everyone was half as kind as she was - this world would be a better place.
She was diagnosed with Parkinson's 11 years ago and remained at home until 2019. She moved to Atria in Virginia Beach where her wit and personality shone. Whenever anyone would talk about her she was described as such a sweet person. We want to thank the staff at Atria for their loving, care and professionalism. She enjoyed everything about her time there, but most of all we knew she was safe and well cared for.
There will be a celebration of her life on Monday August 10 at 2:00 at Freemason Street Baptist Church, Norfolk, VA and will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/freemasonstreet;
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12 12:00 at Concord Baptist Church, Charlotte Court House, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Wine Women & Fishing for breast cancer research at EVMS. CBWC.org
or P.O Box 1175, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 or to EVMS Parkinson's Research Fund at www.evms.edu/givenow
or mail to EVMS Foundation, P.O. Box 5, Norfolk, VA 23501 and note in memory of Christine D Ridgwell. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.