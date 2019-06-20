Christine Gilchrist Powell was born on January 24, 1938 and was called home to be with her heavenly father on June 16, 2019. Her mother, Ella Mae Gallop, received her wings just seven months ago. She was also predeceased by her father, Alvin Sparrow, two sisters, Goldie and Rosella; two brothers, Franklin, Sr. and Larry; one grandson, Allen, and her husband of over 53 years, Frank Powell, Sr. Christine, affectionately known as "Chris" attended Princess Anne County Training School. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Moses Annias Reid. Chris was a faithful tither and supporter of New Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Virginia. Chris worked at Miller's Department Store as a department supervisor for over ten years and subsequently worked at AVIS Budget Group which was her last place of employment. When Chris became a grandmother, she made the decision to stop working to take care of her grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Cynthia P. Doxey (Clyde) of Chesapeake, Virginia and Terri D. Powell of Norfolk Virginia; one son, Frank Powell, Jr.( Denene) of Chesapeake, Virginia; one step-daughter, Linda Brooks (Leroy) of Clinton, Maryland; two granddaughters, Catrina R. Doxey and Tinita Tennant (Ronell); two grandsons, Cory G. Doxey and Clyde L. Doxey, III (Erin); six great grandchildren and five great grandsons; three brothers, Raymond Melvin (Lucille), Michael Melvin (Deborah) and Ronnie Sparrow (Dollie); two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Bower (Julian) of Littleton, North Carolina and Dorothy Lester of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, one goddaughter, Katina Christine Gilchrist and a host of relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held, 1:30pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel., Rev. Clyde L. Doxey, Jr., Officiating. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00pm â€" 8:00pm at the funeral home. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary