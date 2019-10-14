The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Christine Marie Tasch Driscoll


1961 - 2019
Christine Marie Tasch Driscoll Obituary
On Saturday, October 5, 2019 Christine Marie Tasch Driscoll entered into eternal peace. Christine was born November 14, 1961 in Norfolk Virginia to the late Andrew Richard Tasch Jr. and Doris Sampson Tasch. She is also preceded in death by her sister Ann Spann.

Christine graduated from Frank W. Cox High School in 1980. She lived most of her life in Virginia Beach recently living in Richmond.

She enjoyed working a various jobs throughout her life but her longest and most rewarding was that of manager of Hilltop Shell.

Christine is survived by her daughter Ashley Thomas (Blake), her brothers and sisters Debra Stevens (George), Andrew Tasch III, Michael Tasch (Shawn), Michell Tasch. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A celebration of her life was held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 14, 2019
