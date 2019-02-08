Christine â€œChrisâ€ Nicholson, 68, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital of Yonkers, New York, from an extended illness. She was born on February 7, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Anna Hines Nicholson and Grady Nicholson, Sr . Christine was preceded in death by her brother, Grady Nicholson, Jr. She was a graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake. Survivors include two sons, Roderick Nicholson, of Mt. Vernon, New York, and Cameron Nicholson of Manhattan; sisters Elizabeth Jennette of Arlington, Virginia and Barbara and Harriette Nicholson of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christine attended Booker T. Washington High of Norfolk for two years and completed her senior year at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake in June 1968. After graduation, Chris relocated to Yonkers, New York, to further her education. An artist at heart, her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, painting and refinishing antique furniture. Her exquisitely crafted blankets have become cherished heirlooms to her family and friends. Chrisâ€™ lively personality brought smiles to everyone she encountered and her gentle soul was a great comfort to all. After a decade of employment, Chris became ill. She was well cared for by loving staff at Regency Extended Care Center in Yonkers up until the last days of her life. The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to Joyce Coleman, David Spruill and Mamie Belcher, for their endless love and support of Chris and our family. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Regency Extended Care Center, Yonkers, for their devotion in caring for our loved one. We are touched by the exceptional and compassionate services of Brooks Memorial Home, Inc. in Yonkers, especially by Jacqueline Moore, who spent numerous hours with the family by phone. We are humbled and grateful for the services of Paul Riddick of Riddick Funeral Services and Pamela Knight of Roosevelt Memorial Park. Christineâ€™s remains will be laid to rest with her brother, Grady. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 10.00 am, at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in Chrisâ€™ name. Condolences may be offered to the family at [email protected]; 757-641-3019; 757-495-4923. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary