Christine Pendergrass Dickerson, 88, passed away October. 20, 2020. She was born March 4, 1932 to the late Claude and Madoline Pendergrass in Henderson, N.C. Christine retired from AT&T Communications.
She was preceded in death by husband, Curtis G. Dickerson: sons, Daryl and Garry Bobbitt; sisters, Sue Woodlief and Alene Hill; and brothers, George Pendergrass and Robert Pendergrass. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Elisa Perry; grandchildren, Michaux Bobbitt Jr., Nicole Bobbitt Kengetter, Brooke Sullivan and Amanda Perry.
Christine will forever be remembered for her willingness to care for others and her strong family values. She made a great impact to those who knew her and she will continue to live on through those family and friends.
A celebration of Christine's life will be held with a virtual service on Mon. November 2, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Please visit www.kellumfuneralhome.com
for the livestreaming link and to offer condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgewood Christian Church - 9788 Kentucky Springs Rd, Mineral, VA 23117.