1/1
Christine Pendergrass Dickerson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Pendergrass Dickerson, 88, passed away October. 20, 2020. She was born March 4, 1932 to the late Claude and Madoline Pendergrass in Henderson, N.C. Christine retired from AT&T Communications.

She was preceded in death by husband, Curtis G. Dickerson: sons, Daryl and Garry Bobbitt; sisters, Sue Woodlief and Alene Hill; and brothers, George Pendergrass and Robert Pendergrass. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Elisa Perry; grandchildren, Michaux Bobbitt Jr., Nicole Bobbitt Kengetter, Brooke Sullivan and Amanda Perry.

Christine will forever be remembered for her willingness to care for others and her strong family values. She made a great impact to those who knew her and she will continue to live on through those family and friends.

A celebration of Christine's life will be held with a virtual service on Mon. November 2, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Please visit www.kellumfuneralhome.com for the livestreaming link and to offer condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgewood Christian Church - 9788 Kentucky Springs Rd, Mineral, VA 23117.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved