Christine Ruth Vellines Hoffmeister passed away on her 101st birthday November 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son in law in Seekonk MA.



She was the wife of the late George W. Hoffmeister, Sr. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she moved to Philadelphia and married George there in 1939. They lived in New England for many years, and then retired to Virginia Beach. Chris enjoyed an active and loving life, especially with her duckpin bowling at the Norfolk and Portsmouth lanes and with the many friends she met there.



She is survived by her four children: Joyce and David Medeiros of Seekonk, MA; George and Christine Leader Hoffmeister of Needham, MA; Jacalyn and Robert Wright of Kennebunkport, ME and Nokomis FL; and Jim and Jane Hoffmeister of Virginia Beach, VA. Christine is also survived by her nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren whom she adored and loved so much.



Christine will be missed by her friends and family, but she left a lasting love that will be with them forever. A family remembrance will be scheduled at a later date. In memory of Christine, a donation to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Suite 120 would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements are in the care of the Home of J.H. WILLIAMS & CO.,East Providence, RI.



