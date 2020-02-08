|
Sedley - Christine Williams "Nana" Whitley, 92, widow of David F. "Papa" Whitley, passed away February 7, 2020 in her home. Born in Isle of Wight County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie E. Williams and Ethel Gay Williams and was predeceased by her son Michael Whitley and granddaughter Jennifer Bradshaw. Nana had a relationship with her family and friends that was reminiscent of by-gone days. She was a "Nana" to many. If you were lucky enough to sit at her table you were a blessed soul. She was a member of Sedley Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Linda Carter (Rob) of Hunterdale, June Davenport (Jobie) of Windsor, NC, and Betty Whitley of Sedley; extended family Linda and Frankie Newsome and David Lee and Phyllis Bradshaw all of Sedley; nine grandchildren Carlton Whitley (Sharon), Mark Whitley (Jennifer), Brian Whitley (Heather) all of Sedley, Patricia Davis (Ben) of Courtland, Christina Fowler (Pete) of Newsoms, Christine Whitley Martinez (Steve) of Raleigh, NC, Brad Davenport (Kelli) of Greenville, NC, Stephanie Brantley (Matthew) of Sedley, Troy Newsoms (Holly) of Newsoms; and 21 great grandchildren.
A Funeral will be held at 2 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin with Rev. Jim Foreman officiating. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. There will be a reception following the service in the Sedley Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The family will receive friends at Nana's residence and suggests memorial donations be made to Sedley Baptist Church, 17494 Johnsons Mill Rd, Sedley, VA 23878 or Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020