God called her home on January 23, 2020. At 60 she leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Cylester Lee James, Christopher Leon Spellman, Hollimon JG Waller; siblings Elizabeth Hoggany (Erving), Lola Johnson (Joseph), Ella Freeman, Jannie Olds (Gregory), Kanio Elaine Moore, Joseph Waller (Wendy), Junius Gregory Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life, 11am, Sat., Rehoboth Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Visitation 5-7pm, Fri., Beach Funeral & Cremation Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020