BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
God called her home on January 23, 2020. At 60 she leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Cylester Lee James, Christopher Leon Spellman, Hollimon JG Waller; siblings Elizabeth Hoggany (Erving), Lola Johnson (Joseph), Ella Freeman, Jannie Olds (Gregory), Kanio Elaine Moore, Joseph Waller (Wendy), Junius Gregory Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life, 11am, Sat., Rehoboth Baptist Church, Va. Beach. Visitation 5-7pm, Fri., Beach Funeral & Cremation Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020
