Senior Chief Christopher Allan Soder USN, Ret passed away March 14, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Christopher was a native of Northome, MN. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Gulf War and Desert Storm retiring after 24 years of service. He also worked for the Dept of Defense as a Diesel Engineer retiring in 2019. Christopher attended Catholic Church of St. Mark and Ascension Catholic Church. He loved fishing, hunting, cooking especially meat processing, wood working, snorkeling and was an avid motorcycle and Minnesota Vikings enthusiast.He is survived by his loving wife, Phong â€œSusieâ€ Soder; daughter, Jessica Soder; son, Cory Soder and his wife, Evelin; parents, Mal and Donna Soder; grandchildren, Casandra and Erik Soder; step-children, Lynn and Scott Robinson; siblings, Carolyn Guderian, Margaret Overson, Hallie Chambers and Marty Soder. Christopher was predeceased by a brother, Michael Soder. The Holy Rosary will be recited Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake followed by a reception at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lavang Catholic Church, 409 Campostella Rd, Norfolk, VA 23523 with Father Joseph P. Nguyen officiating followed by military honors. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the Holy Rosary service or leave a condolence to the family.